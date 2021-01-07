Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Receives C$4.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POU. Cormark raised shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.71. The company had a trading volume of 423,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,826. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.81 and a 1 year high of C$7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$763.91 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.79.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$138.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 10,599 shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total value of C$39,982.61.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

