X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Stock Price Up 11.7%

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) shares rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 117,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 88,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

XFOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19. The company has a market cap of $124.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

