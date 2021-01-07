Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Trading 11.1% Higher

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares traded up 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $6.89. 375,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 131,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Yield10 Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.17.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%. Analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 2.79% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

