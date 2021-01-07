Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Trading 13% Higher

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s stock price traded up 13% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.65. 13,714,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 34,147,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Aegis decreased their target price on Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $55.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.03.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 234.16% and a negative net margin of 226.95%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. 5.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

