RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Price Up 14%

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) shares traded up 14% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.68. 2,226,023 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 797,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of RiceBran Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

