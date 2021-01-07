Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Trading Up 14.4%

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares were up 14.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 1,167,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,028,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWEN shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on Broadwind in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Broadwind from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.23 million, a P/E ratio of -153.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $54.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.86 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 170.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

