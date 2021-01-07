Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Shares Up 15%

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) shot up 15% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. 1,587,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,127,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.33.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $54.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.08% and a negative net margin of 35,448.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 4,398,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,727,133.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,629 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.19% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.