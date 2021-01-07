The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will report $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.85. 1,196,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,632. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.09 and its 200 day moving average is $113.46. The J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 962.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,342,000 after purchasing an additional 636,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,218,000 after buying an additional 480,931 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 147.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 726,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after acquiring an additional 433,246 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 11.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,811,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,700,000 after acquiring an additional 184,206 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 68.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,136,000 after acquiring an additional 180,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

