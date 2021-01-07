Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for EVO Payments (EVOP)

EVO Payments (NASDAQ: EVOP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/6/2021 – EVO Payments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

1/5/2021 – EVO Payments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

12/23/2020 – EVO Payments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

12/22/2020 – EVO Payments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – EVO Payments was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2020 – EVO Payments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Compass Point.

12/10/2020 – EVO Payments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

11/17/2020 – EVO Payments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

NASDAQ EVOP traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 222,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,019. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $3,871,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,500. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 237.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 484.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 47.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

