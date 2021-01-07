Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Brokerages expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to post $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.17 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $5.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.08.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Moody’s by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 56,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Moody’s by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Moody’s by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCO traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $281.38. The stock had a trading volume of 737,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,621. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.17. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $305.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

