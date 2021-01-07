NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.50. 800,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.