BIKI (BIKI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $921,571.00

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. One BIKI token can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BIKI has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BIKI has a market cap of $9.56 million and approximately $921,571.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00040423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00291665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00029528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,060.75 or 0.02713812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012844 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI (BIKI) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 510,728,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 tokens. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

Buying and Selling BIKI

BIKI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

