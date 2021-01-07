Particl (PART) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $38,345.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a total market capitalization of $6.61 million and $38,345.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Particl has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000499 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006203 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,744,691 coins and its circulating supply is 9,710,443 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

