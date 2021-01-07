DEXTools Hits Market Capitalization of $8.11 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $8.11 million and approximately $256,394.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools token can currently be purchased for $0.0871 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEXTools has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00024506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00109746 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.24 or 0.00448335 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.83 or 0.00227253 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00053066 BTC.

DEXTools Token Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,804,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,071,056 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

Buying and Selling DEXTools

DEXTools can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

