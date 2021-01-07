Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.44.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $10.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.76. 5,425,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,896,252. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $222.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $587,327.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 243,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,155,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

