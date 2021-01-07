Brokerages Set Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) PT at GBX 202.50

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 202.50 ($2.65).

Several research firms have commented on MRW. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) from GBX 213 ($2.78) to GBX 209 ($2.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) alerts:

LON:MRW traded down GBX 1.55 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 183.95 ($2.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,527,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,947. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 157.55 ($2.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of £4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 179.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 181.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)’s previous dividend of $2.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 64.22%.

In other news, insider Andrew Higginson purchased 29,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £48,965.02 ($63,973.11).

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.