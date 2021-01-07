Substratum (SUB) Trading 23.4% Higher Over Last Week

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $573,748.08 and approximately $2,901.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00040446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.69 or 0.00293311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.91 or 0.02724274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012903 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

