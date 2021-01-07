GeoDB Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $90,469.00 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, GeoDB has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. GeoDB has a market cap of $3.02 million and $90,469.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000568 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00040446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.69 or 0.00293311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.91 or 0.02724274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012903 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,738,758 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

