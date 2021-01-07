8X8 PROTOCOL Reaches Market Cap of $2.22 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 66.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

