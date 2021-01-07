Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Trading Up 15.9%

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)’s share price was up 15.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.28. Approximately 1,798,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 987,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Net Element from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Net Element alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). Net Element had a negative return on equity of 186.39% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Net Element, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NETE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Net Element by 439.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 61,063 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Net Element by 59.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Net Element by 790.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. 7.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Net Element Company Profile (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Net Element Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Element and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.