Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock Price Up 18.9%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s share price rose 18.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 10,213,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 6,810,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

INUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inuvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Inuvo alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 357.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 159,395 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo in the third quarter worth $163,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo in the third quarter worth $1,696,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo in the second quarter worth $217,000.

Inuvo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.