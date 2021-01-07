Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Stock Price Up 24.7%

Shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) rose 24.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 855,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 440,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 9.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 332.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. It sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.