Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading Up 35.6%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s stock price was up 35.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $66.97. Approximately 7,308,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 3,560,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.86.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,255 shares of company stock worth $47,692,393 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 198,866 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 324,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 53,206 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

