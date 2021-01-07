Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.05

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.05 and last traded at $60.05, with a volume of 218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

