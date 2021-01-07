Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $147.82

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $147.82 and last traded at $146.83, with a volume of 233554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.59.

Several brokerages have commented on FRPT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Truist increased their target price on Freshpet from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.93.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.85 and a 200 day moving average of $113.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,333.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,646,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 5,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $732,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,677 shares in the company, valued at $22,117,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 1.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Freshpet by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Freshpet by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

