Ultragate Hits One Day Volume of $2,287.00 (ULG)

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Ultragate has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. Ultragate has a market capitalization of $49,557.57 and $2,287.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultragate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.49 or 0.00283048 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00025643 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008878 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ultragate Profile

Ultragate (ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 10,246,050 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net

Ultragate Coin Trading

Ultragate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultragate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultragate using one of the exchanges listed above.

