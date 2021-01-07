SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Trading 5.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) shares traded up 5.5% on Thursday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $41.48 and last traded at $41.38. 235,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 463,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $1,485,341.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,904.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,122. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,884 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in SMART Global by 50.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SMART Global by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SMART Global by 319.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 67,751 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the second quarter worth about $360,000.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

