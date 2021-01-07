Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Down 6.5% After Insider Selling

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) shares were down 6.5% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $79.47 and last traded at $79.50. Approximately 973,447 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 505,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.

Specifically, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $229,724.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,756 shares in the company, valued at $22,849,635.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 12,448 shares of company stock worth $968,841 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. BidaskClub lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 62,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

