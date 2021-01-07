Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Price Up 6.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) shares rose 6.3% on Thursday after BWS Financial raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arlo Technologies traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 1,374,260 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,290,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARLO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. FMR LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 795,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 484,270 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 411,183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1,074.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 398,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 364,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 752.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $664.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

