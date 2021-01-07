Counos Coin (CCA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $765,770.00

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Counos Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00003347 BTC on major exchanges. Counos Coin has a total market cap of $19.75 million and $765,770.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 184.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos Coin Coin Profile

CCA is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,324 coins. Counos Coin’s official website is counos.io . Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

Counos Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counos Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

