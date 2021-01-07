Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives $71.38 Average PT from Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WGO. ValuEngine cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

NYSE WGO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.53. 635,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,018. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $53,705.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,678 shares in the company, valued at $852,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $190,287.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,061 shares of company stock worth $12,503,994. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

