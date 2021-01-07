iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $206.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRTC shares. Truist decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ IRTC traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $220.01. The stock had a trading volume of 385,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.02. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.54 and a 1-year high of $274.21. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.47 and a beta of 1.71.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $1,143,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,976.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,669 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,762. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,982,000 after purchasing an additional 44,791 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $453,790,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,736,000 after purchasing an additional 60,792 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 2,336.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,675,000 after purchasing an additional 733,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 556,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.