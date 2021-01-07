Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Receives $11.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,826. Fluidigm has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $458.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $39.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluidigm will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $514,009.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 411,507 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Fluidigm by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 288,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 166,717 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

