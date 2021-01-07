Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $256.11 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will announce sales of $256.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $263.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.30 million. Green Dot posted sales of $238.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDOT shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.45.

Shares of GDOT stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $60.27. 654,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,475. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 0.96. Green Dot has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $64.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42.

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $35,715,365.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $217,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $30,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,325.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 716,720 shares of company stock worth $37,383,504 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 536.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 321,915 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 81.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

