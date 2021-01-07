TravelNote Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,950.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One TravelNote token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. TravelNote has a total market cap of $28,863.01 and approximately $4,950.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00024465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00109933 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.86 or 0.00443559 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.57 or 0.00239892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00053033 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

