DigixDAO (DGD) Price Hits $235.69 on Exchanges

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $30.50 million and $114,421.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 66% against the dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for about $235.69 or 0.00597858 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.00293025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00030170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,073.26 or 0.02722507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DGD is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 129,396 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

