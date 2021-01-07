ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Get ATN International alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATNI. Sidoti lifted their price objective on ATN International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ATN International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. National Securities upgraded ATN International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $49.48. 61,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,902. ATN International has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $79.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $786.63 million, a PE ratio of -247.40 and a beta of 0.28.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $111.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ATN International in the first quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ATN International by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ATN International by 34.9% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ATN International by 3.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 122.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.