Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.06.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

NYSE NLY remained flat at $$8.22 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,302,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,896,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,729.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

