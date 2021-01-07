Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $702.46 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will report sales of $702.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $706.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $692.22 million. Kansas City Southern reported sales of $729.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kansas City Southern.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.40.

Shares of KSU stock traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.94 and a 200-day moving average of $179.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $218.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kansas City Southern (KSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.