Analysts Set AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) PT at $15.26

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.26.

Several brokerages have commented on AGNC. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 770.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.43. 5,542,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,863,876. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dec 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

