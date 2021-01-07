Brokerages Anticipate TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) will report $3.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. TELUS reported sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year sales of $11.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $11.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.39 billion to $12.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TELUS.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

TU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

Shares of TELUS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $20.74. 1,037,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,998. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.234 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in TELUS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in TELUS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in TELUS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 65,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in TELUS by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TELUS (TU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.