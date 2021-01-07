Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALSMY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

ALSMY traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. Alstom has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

