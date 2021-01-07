Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,154,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,037,368. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $64.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80.

