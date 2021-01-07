Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Intel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.19. 31,962,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,935,273. The stock has a market cap of $213.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. 140166 raised their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.