Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 31,465 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 861,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 7.9% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $15,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,482,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,667,000 after acquiring an additional 25,896 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 391,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 36,364 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,277,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,300 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,435,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,811,000 after acquiring an additional 704,961 shares during the period.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Gold Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

IAU traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,419,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,111,086. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.