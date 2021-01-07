Webster Bank N. A. Sells 19,542 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,542 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,294,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,442,000 after purchasing an additional 411,034 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 144,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $2,082,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,004,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,973,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,166,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $213.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

