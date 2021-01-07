Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,144 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.05. 1,254,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,273,205. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $190.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

