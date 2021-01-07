Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 2,885 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,538 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.1% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walmart by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,496,000 after buying an additional 289,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,465,000 after acquiring an additional 101,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after acquiring an additional 758,348 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.71.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 9,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,388,575,145 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $146.65. 6,611,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,369,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

