Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)’s share price rose 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $24.92. Approximately 130,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 90,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

RFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Rafael from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Rafael from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $416.22 million, a P/E ratio of -53.44 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.46.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 141.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rafael during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rafael by 35.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Rafael by 243.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rafael by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Rafael by 219.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns commercial real estate assets and interests in pre-clinical and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Real Estate. It engages in the leasing of a commercial office building, as well as an associated 800-car public garage; and development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

