Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Trading 10.9% Higher

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s share price traded up 10.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $4.87. 2,433,321 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,864,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $662.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 54,957 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

